After beating up a proposal to install a highway billboard to direct tourists to Summerland attractions, council voted Monday to get behind the effort anyway.
Armed with a $15,000 grant, the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is looking to install a V-shaped, two-sided billboard – approximately six metres wide and three metres high – on the west side of Highway 97 near the Rosedale Avenue intersection.
However, the chosen location is within a highway right-of-way, meaning the district will have to get special permission from the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
Improved directional signage meant to entice drivers into the community is a top priority of chamber members, according to a rationale letter submitted to council by LeeAnn MacNeil, the chamber’s manager of member services.
“We have researched various different signage options and reviewed the District of Summerland’s signage bylaw and we feel the best and most impactful signage would come from the use of a new directional billboard at the entrance of the community,” wrote MacNeil.
Some members of council suggested a big billboard could have the opposite effect.
“I don’t really think that most people love large billboards – other than the people who own them,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
“I absolutely detest the billboard sizes that you see as you enter communities to the north and south of us,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
The lone voice in support belonged to Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
“I’d like to see something that’s relatively substantial on the highway – colourful, directing people to our downtown care,” he said.
“It’s something that’s been lacking for years.”
Other councillors suggested using groups of smaller signs based on themes, such as adventures, shopping and food.
When it came time to vote, however, council unanimously backed the project and directed staff to work with the chamber to seek provincial approval to install the billboard and finalize the design.