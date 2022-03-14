Here comes the welcome wagon!
New residents of Penticton who arrived since Jan. 1 are invited to contact the city’s economic development department to pick up a Welcome Home package that includes information about local services and resources, plus free passes to a public recreation facility.
The packages were created in response to a recommendation from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force.
“As part of our efforts to attract families and skilled workers to Penticton, we are starting at the beginning by ensuring newcomers are given a warm welcome,” said Carly Lewis, the city’s economic development manager, in a press release.
“This means providing them with useful information about the community, and connecting them with resources they may require to get settled, set up a business or simply make new connections.”
To get a package, visit www.penticton.ca/welcome-home.