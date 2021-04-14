A woman who pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old Kelowna youth was due in court on Tuesday.
The female, who cannot be named because she was under 18 at the time she killed Elijah-Iain Beauregard, was to appear in connection with a pre-sentence report, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the B.C. Prosecution Service.
She pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 4.
Beauregard was 16 when he was stabbed about 11:30 p.m. on June 27, 2019 in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna. He died later in hospital.
Following his death, his father Robyn Iain-Beauregard called for more public dialogue on the issue of homelessness.
Elijah-Iain, who was known to friends as Eli, lived for much of his life in Penticton before relocating to Kelowna. He loved skateboarding and hiphop music. His grandfather Garner Stone helped raise $2,600 for a memorial bench at the skate park in his honour.