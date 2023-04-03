Sparks flew in council chambers Monday morning as the curator of the Penticton Art Gallery made an impassioned – and scrappy – plea for more operational funding.
But is about much more than money, according to Paul Crawford.
“It’s about values. It’s about what’s important in our community,” he said near the start of a one-hour back-and-forth with city council during which he was warned several times against being critical of staff and going off topic.
Crawford was invited to appear in front of the group following public uproar about council's decision during budget deliberations in March to reduce the gallery’s annual operating funding from $125,000 in 2022 to just $55,000 this year.
“The core funding is what allows us to open the doors in January and keep them open until Dec. 31,” explained Crawford, who employs six other full-time staff on an annual budget of about $800,000 that is funded heavily by outside grants.
“You get so much in return on that investment and I think that’s the crux of this thing.”
Crawford then reeled off a list of recent exhibitions that made headlines around the world, including a 2020 Bob Ross show that had its North American debut in Penticton, and the recently concluded Ignite the Arts Festival.
City grants, he continued, are supposed to serve two functions: support local groups that improve the quality of life in Penticton and support local groups that contribute to the economic health and social vibrancy of the community.
“If we haven’t fulfilled those two social contract bits, then please tell me what we done wrong. Why are we being penalized for being successful?” said Crawford in front a public gallery jammed with supporters.
He also pointed to city financial support for one-day sporting events like the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton and Ironman Canada, which between them will get $510,000 this year.
“What are they doing to create a stronger, healthier community other than one weekend a year?” said Crawford.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert was among the elected officials who defended their budget decision, noting the group is “beholden” to policy for the grant process in order to maintain a level playing field, while Coun. Amelia Boultbee told Crawford “there’s a little bit of entitlement in this room.”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield also stood up for city policy and staff and suggested that due to the gallery running two years of surpluses, “on the face of it, with the information supplied, it did look like your need was around $55,000.”
However, the mayor also acknowledged “some issues on both sides of the equation here” that demonstrate a need to clean up the budget process.
“We are committed to supporting the arts in this city. There’s no question about it,” said Bloomfield.
The rubber was set to meet the road after press deadline, with a motion from Coun. Ryan Graham to grant the gallery its full $125,000 request.
“My quarrel is the process,” said Graham.
“My opinion is we could have done better on it. Arts is part of this community and we should invest in it like we do in sports.”