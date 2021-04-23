A woman was arrested Wednesday after another woman reported a gun had been pointed at her in Vernon.
Police say a woman driving a small green car had stopped at the side of the road and began throwing items out of
the car onto the roadway and into the ditch.
A woman watching the bizarre tantrum said the driver took what appeared to be a black handgun out of the vehicle and allegedly pointed it at her. The suspect then reportedly got back into her vehicle and drove away.
Moments later, about 5 p.m., the vehicle was located by a Vernon Mountie at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue.
Police stopped and contained the suspect vehicle and the driver was arrested without incident. Investigators seized a small back BB gun they found while searching the vehicle.
“In a dynamic and unfolding situation like this involving a potential weapon, we respond according to information available to us at the time, and not after the fact,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “To ensure public and police safety, we treat all firearms as real and loaded, until we prove otherwise.”
A 35-year-old Kelowna woman was arrested.