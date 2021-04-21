Since we’re in the midst of National Volunteer Week anyway, the City of Penticton and the Penticton-Ikeda Japanese Cultural Club figured it would be a good time to try to recruit more helpers for regular maintenance of the Ikeda Japanese Garden.
“There’s no question that the Ikeda-Japanese Garden is well-used by residents and visitors,” said city parks supervisor Todd Whyte in a press release.
“A core group of volunteers have been lending their time to help keep the garden looking its best and are now looking to add more to their numbers.”
The garden, located along the Okanagan lake waterfront, was constructed in 2003, opened two years later and has been enjoyed by the community ever since. With the garden reaching maturity, ongoing maintenance is now required.
The volunteer group meets every Wednesday, beginning in April, from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities include thinning, trimming and raking, all mixed with lively conversation.
As an added incentive, anyone who signs up to become a new Ikeda Japanese Garden volunteer between April 20 and May 24 will be entered into a contest to win a prize.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer can sign up by visiting www.penticton.ca/jgvolunteer.