Construction is set to begin in July on a new $2.9-million child-care facility on Edmonton Avenue that will create a total of 116 new spaces for kids in Penticton.
Designs and timelines for the project on city-owned land in Kiwanis Park were approved by council at its meeting this week. If all goes as planned, the facility will open its doors in September 2022.
The city has partnered with OneSky Community Resources to operate the facility, construction of which will be funded entirely by a grant from the B.C. government.
“This is such a coveted outcome, and I can’t wait for next summer to actually see it become a reality,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
The new facility, which was designed by local architect Chris Allen, will replace an aging child-care centre operated by OneSky that offers after-school programming for 60 kids.
Allen said the new building is based partly on the design of a child-care centre at Okanagan College that won a Canadian Green Building Award in 2018 for its leading-edge sustainability features.
The budget for the new Edmonton Avenue building also includes cash for solar panels, “so that, it’s hoped, the building will be very close to energy net-zero,” said Allen.
Ian Gerbrandt, director of community services for OneSky, said his agency has worked with other child-care providers and school districts in the area to find permanent spaces for the 60 kids currently enrolled at the existing Edmonton Avenue facility. So, once the new centre opens, the 116 spaces will be considered new stock.
Those spaces will include 12 for infants and toddlers, 24 for kids ages three to five, 20 for pre-schoolers, and 60 for after-school programs.
Gerbrandt said welcoming kids from their first months of life right through the age of 12 will provide unprecedented “continuity of care and stable relationships.”
OneSky also operates the Little Triumphs daycare in a separate building at Kiwanis Park that will stay open during construction. The nearby kids’ Safety Village will not be affected and an outdoor playground on the site will remain open to the public throughout.
Still, those 116 new spaces represent only 16% of the 722 new spots the city will need by 2031 to accommodate population growth, according to a consultant’s report presented to council in January.
The study determined Penticton has approximately 1,064 spaces available now, although the authors surveyed 30 local child-care operators and found 81% of them have waiting lists of six months or more.