Jail seems to have become an “occupational hazard” for a Penticton man sentenced Monday to 30 months behind bars for 10 separate offences, including a robbery-like incident last fall at a local drug store.
Jonathan Stephen Barth, 25, admitted guilt on seven different files that arose between May 2020 and October 2021. With enhanced credit for 132 days’ time served, Barth had just under two years remaining on his jail sentence, which will be followed by a year of probation.
“Looking at your record – and it starts fairly late for you, if I can describe it that way – as soon as 2016 it has really been non-stop and jail has really just become an occupational hazard for you here along the way,” said Judge Greg Koturbash before handing down his sentence, which was a joint recommendation from Crown and defence that formed part of a plea deal.
The charges to which Barth pleaded guilty included three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats, and single counts of assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence, break and enter, breach of release conditions and possession of property obtained by crime. All of the offences arose in Penticton.
Barth’s spree began May 29, 2020, when he and another man tried to walk out of the Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre with $1,200 worth of stolen tools, and ended Oct. 19, 2021, when he and a woman forced their way into Shoppers Drug Mart at closing time and made off with electronics while wielding pepper spray.
Barth was originally charged with robbery in the well-publicized Shoppers case, but instead pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of theft, which contributed one year of jail time to his total sentence.
In between, Barth was arrested for uttering threats at Mark’s Work Warehouse, shoplifting and assaulting two employees at London Drugs, participating in the theft of four TVs from a home that was for sale, and breaking into a downtown parking garage to steal a bike tire.
Barth, who appeared by videoconference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, declined to speak when given a chance to address the court.
His lawyer, Kathyrn Lundman, said Barth, whom she’s known for five years, has struggled with addictions to methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, but seems to have turned a corner since being locked up last fall.
“I’ve never seen Jon looking that healthy,” said Lundman.
“He’s taken responsibility, your honour, and he wants to change his life.”
Judge Koturbash urged Barth to continue with his recovery, but also warned him about what might await if he slips up.
“What really bothers me about the offences that are before the court is that people with substance use disorders, I can appreciate and understand why they might try to steal and try to feed their habits. But it’s when you start going into homes and you start pushing people around, making threats and engaging in violence that you just sort of take it to the next level,” said Koturbash.
“And I can assure you, sir, that if you don’t carry on with your path of rehabilitation that you’re on now that you will definitely be going to a federal institution.”