Long before she performed on the stages of Broadway and in other top venues around the world, Krystal Kiran honed her performing arts skills on stages right here in Penticton.
She’ll be encouraging a whole new generation of young artists when she returns to Penticton later this month as a featured instructor and performer at Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest.
“My earliest days were performing at Gyro Park on that stage, so it will be nice to come back,” said Kiran in an interview this week from Richmond, B.C,. where she’s currently serving as the city’s artist-in-residence – and is the first woman of colour to do so.
After graduating from Penticton Secondary School in 2002, Kiran attended Randolph College for the Performing Arts in Toronto and, at 19, was cast in Broadway musical “Bombay Dreams,” produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
What followed were roles in other musicals, including the Jai Ho World Tour and “West Side Story,” along with more stage and TV appearances around the world.
Currently, the self-described multi-disciplinary performing artist and creator is about midway through her Richmond residency, which comes with the keys to a historic house in exchange for delivering public arts programming.
That’s largely what she’ll be doing at Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest, which has her hosting bhangra dance workshops, teaching song and dance workshops and performing on the main stage as DJ Ms. Sparkles.
Kiran, whose family still resides in Penticton and credits local arts teachers like Lynn Leydier, Eve Noonan and Tracy Stevenson-Borne with getting her to where she is today, is also prepared to dispense advice to any up-and-coming stars.
“The biggest thing I say as a performer is it’s not an easy career. You have to love what you do and you have to know why you’re doing it,” said Kiran.
“And if the goal is to be famous, then that’s not a good enough reason, in my opinion. It’s a lot of hard work, there’s a lot of sacrifices. You get really cool experiences, yes, but it’s hard work.”
Kiran’s hard work didn’t go unnoticed by organizers of Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest when they started booking talent.
“Since our theme this year is ‘Around the World in a Festival Day,’ we were really looking to make sure we took everybody on a trip around the world and she’s got some really great cultural influences,” explained Rachel Bland, the festival society’s chair.
“And, she’s a young professional who’s really working her way up, so I thought she’d bring a fresh take on some of the bhangra dance and Bollywood."
The festival opens Thursday, June 9, and runs through Saturday, June 11.
Bland said she’s expecting upwards of 3,000 students from schools as far away as Kelowna and Keremeos during the first two days alone, which are also open to the public. The festival’s final day will feature performances by Circus West, Ache Brasil and Juno Award-winning folk singer Ginalina.
Although the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest board was formed in 2019, this will be the first full in-person festival it has staged, after COVID-19 scuttled the first attempt in 2020 and the 2021 edition was mainly done virtually as the pandemic dragged on.
The new event is meant to fill the void left by the long-running Okanagan International Children’s Festival, which went dark after the 2014 edition.
“You’re not going to experience this level of programming that we’ve put into this festival anywhere else. For sure,” said Bland.
Tickets, which cost $8 for everyone ages three and up, will be available at the gate each day or can be purchased online through a link at www.hahahakidzfest.ca.