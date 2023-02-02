Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
• Groundhog Day
• Opening night: 5th annual Snakebite Film Festival, Awakening Culture, Uniting Communities, Landmark Cinemas 7, tonight: N’xacaltk’w (short), Grease Sing-A-Long (feature), 7 p.m., opening reception at The Black Antler, 5:30 p.m. festival passes and individual movie tickets available online from: eventbrite
• The Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, presented by Horseshoe Theatre, Princess Margaret Secondary School, 7 p.m., $15 at the door or $10 in advance from the school
• Live music with Chris Urbanski, Indian Flame on Main in Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, ages 19 and over
• All-day Australia Day party, Slackwater Brewing Co., featuring Lord of the Pies and Aussie burgers, followed by Hot rockin’ music bingo, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., advance belly dancing, 8-9 p.m.
• Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., computer classes, 1-2 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Acoustic jam night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Jam night, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• 50th anniversary exhibition, Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, showing daily until March 18
• Drop-In Improv, The Leir House, 6:30 p.m., presented by Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative, $10
• Whitney Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Oliver Theatre, 7 p.m., final showing
• Thursday Night Movies, Penticton Public Library, 6 p.m., Brooklyn (Saoirse Ronan), 2015, PG, 112 minutes, free
Friday, Feb. 3
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Bianca Berkland (modern jazz), George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, 7-9 p.m., $18, purchase: summerlandarts.ca or in person at the centre, for more information: 250-494-4494
• The Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, presented by Horseshoe Theatre, Princess Margaret Secondary School, 7 p.m., $15 at the door
• The Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon by W.O. Mitchell, The Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m. $25 on day of the show, $23 in advance, for tickets and information visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Snakebite Film Festival, Awakening Culture, Uniting Communities, Landmark Cinemas 7, tonight: Kin (short), Riceboy Sleeps (feature), 7 p.m., tickets available from: eventbrite
• First Friday open mic night, Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
• Under the Rocks, string band from Kelowna, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• Open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., Mah Jong, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7 p.m., ., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Madelina Terbasket A Two-Spirit Tease, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22.63, visit: eventbrite.ca
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., music with Siera, 7 p.m.
• Sip and Paint Wood Sign, Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m., in support of Mamas for Mamas
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena
• Karaoke with Candie, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Feb. 3-9): 80 for Brady (Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, PG, 98 minutes); Knock at the Cabin (M. Night Shyamalan, 14A, 100 minutes); The Banshees of Inisherin (nominated for nine Academy Awards, 14A, 110 minutes); Missing (PG, 111 minutes); A Man Called Otto (Tom Hanks, PG, 126 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (animated, PG, 103 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water (nominated for Best Picture, PG, 192 minutes); BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas (G, 110 minutes, this show has limited screenings, check schedule), for tickets and showtimes: landmark cinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre (Feb. 3-9): A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Tickets for Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That tour on Sept. 22 go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., valleyfirstitx.com or in person at SOEC box office, $120.50, $90.50 and $60.50, plus tax and service charge
Saturday, Feb. 4
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena
• Snakebite Film Festival, Awakening Culture, Uniting Communities, Landmark Cinemas 7, today: Wildhood, 4 p.m., KASP (short) and Bones of Crows (feature), 7 p.m., tickets available from eventbrite, a “faint-hope” line will also be offered
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen in-person budget public meeting, Apex Mountain Resort cafeteria, 3-4 p.m.
• The Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, presented by Horseshoe Theatre, Princess Margaret Secondary School, 7 p.m., $15 at the door
• Madelina Terbasket A Two-Spirit Tease, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22.63, for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• Open house, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., meet the activity leaders and tour the facility, chilli lunch available for $6
• The Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon by W.O. Mitchell, The Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m. $25 on day of the show, $23 in advance, visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Okie Dokey music bingo, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 4:30-7:30 p.m., meat draw, 2-4 p.m.
• Chair dance, 10 a.m., line dance, 11 a.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• A Man Called Sue, tribute to Johnny Cash and other outlaw country artists, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m, lodge dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Burgers and fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
• Final performance: The Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, presented by Horseshoe Theatre, Princess Margaret Secondary School, 1 p.m., $15 at the door, directed by Lori Grant
• Closing day: Snakebite Film Festival, Awakening Culture, Uniting Communities, Landmark Cinemas 7, today: Supernova, 4 p.m., closing remarks with Carl Meadows, 5;40 p.m., for tickets visit eventbrite
• President’s breakfast, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 8-11 a.m., pool, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Kijua Collective (Metis celtic music), The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• The Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon by W.O. Mitchell, The Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m. $25 on day of the show, $23 in advance, visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• An Evening With Bruce Cockburn, Kelowna Community Theatre, 8 p.m., $60 plus service charge and tax, to purchase tickets: theatre.kelowna.ca
Monday, Feb. 6
• District of Summerland Council meets, Municipal Hall, 1 p.m.
• Town of Oliver council meets, Oliver council chambers, 6:30 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.
• Pub dart league, various service clubs and bars in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m.
• Scrabble, 10 a.m., live-and-learn talk, 1-3 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Penticton city council meets, Penticton City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., public hearings in the evening, to view the agenda package: penticton.ca (agendas are posted by noon on Fridays)
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League, North Okanagan Knights at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.-noon, snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., SODAA dog training, 6-8 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 7-9 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided
• Tuesday lunch special, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• Fugitives Dance Band Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport St., 4:30pm, $20, visit: oliverseniorcentre.com/events-calendar
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Women’s fitness, 9 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, Mahjong, 1-4 p.m., karate, 5-8:30 p.m., big band practice, 7-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• EZ line dance, 10:15 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre