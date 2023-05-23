A social worker has become the fifth person to sue the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, which has finally fired back against its first accuser.
Tanja Wilson filed her claim May 16 in B.C Supreme Court in Penticton and lists the sole defendant as the OFC, which is based on Ellis Street and operates a variety of programs to support urban Indigenous people.
While the other four lawsuits allege the plaintiffs were effectively fired from their jobs due to their non-Indigenous status, Wilson argues she had no choice but to resign because the workplace had become dysfunctional and she wasn’t being paid for extra duties.
Wilson states she was earning about $71,000 per year when she was hired in July 2021, and resigned on May 5, 2022.
From the beginning, she was exposed to near-constant “rumourmongering” on the part of co-workers that seemed to be aimed at former executive director Matthew “Chewy” Baran, who was the first to sue OFC this year.
Other incidents of concern allegedly involved a co-worker describing her boyfriend’s penis size, making jokes about suicide and using OFC resources for personal benefit.
Wilson is seeking unspecified compensation for severance, back pay, and other damages to reflect the “high-handed manner of termination of her employment” and other issues “in the months leading to her eventual resignation.”
Three other lawsuits have been filed in small claims court, all seeking the maximum award of $35,000 and suggesting the plaintiffs were fired as part of a campaign to rid the organization of non-Indigenous staff.
The first two claimants were Crystal Boileau and her stepson, Dante Boileau, both of whom filed March 23 and are of Caucasian descent.
Echo-Lynn Lyons joined the those two on May 5 and suggested that even though she is of Indigenous descent, she doesn’t look it and that led to her being treated differently.
The fifth lawsuit was filed by Baran, who claims to be owed 18 months’ severance and a $50,000 bonus representing 1% of a $5-million grant he obtained for OFC.
Baran tendered his resignation in August 2022 and asserted a claim for constructive dismissal.
The plot to get rid of him was set in motion, he alleges, on Dec. 17, 2021, when Baran received a complaint from an employee “raising allegations of sexual inappropriate conduct and/or comments” on the part of Bruce Manuel, chair of the OFC board.
Baran claims he hired an outside investigator and then took a leave of absence to care for his ailing mother.
When he checked in with the investigator in January 2022, Baran claims, he learned the probe had been redirected to examine Baran’s own performance as executive director, in particular his handling of OFC’s finances.
In its reply filed April 14, the OFC denies virtually all of Baran’s allegations and states the outside investigator indeed found problems with the society’s finances – and they happened on Baran’s watch.
The investigator’s preliminary report sent to the board in January 2022 determined the society was four months behind on its reporting to Interior Health, board governance was “struggling” and “there were alleged incidents that should be investigated,” according to the OFC’s reply.
The OFC also outright denies Baran’s claims that he secured a $5-million grant for the organization.