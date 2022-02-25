BC Liberals would move “aggressively and ambitiously” to open mental health facilities if elected to form the next provincial government, the party’s new leader told reporters this week.
Kevin Falcon said the current situation involving people with severe addictions and mental health issues is simply untenable and has only grown worse under the NDP government.
“What you will find is that we as a society are really failing these people. We are failing them by allowing them to be left to their own devices on the streets, to be exploited and abused, often by drug dealers, and it’s really not right,” said Falcon, who was elected leader by party members on Feb. 5.
“Our obligation as a compassionate society has to be helping these folks by providing the 24/7 care that they need.”
Falcon, who mused during the leadership campaign about involuntarily committing people who are too far gone to act in their own best interests and therefore pose a threat to themselves and others, said those same people need dedicated facilities in which to get specialized care and recover.
“Those that think that this is the wrong approach need to defend what’s currently happening, and what’s currently happening, I think, is just absolutely appalling in a modern, democratic society like ours where the severely ill are being left to their own devices on the street. It is simply not right,” said Falcon, who held multiple cabinet positions under former Liberal premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark before leaving politics in 2013.
“Should I become the premier of this province, yes, we will move very aggressively and ambitiously to set up those type of facilities. And although it requires a large upfront investment, I want the public to understand the enormous savings that are realized at the other end in terms of policing, in terms of hospital visits, in terms of repeated care that these folks often engender as a result of the terrible circumstances they find themselves in.”
On the related subject of housing, Falcon said he supports Housing Minister David Eby considering new legislation that would streamline the municipal approval process.
“I’m glad that David Eby has taken one of my ideas and is trying to operationalize it. My concern is, like everything (the NDP) seem to do, when it comes to execution, they get it wrong,” said Falcon.
Falcon, who spent his time outside of politics working as an executive for Vancouver property developer Anthem Capital, suggested the NDP’s initial efforts to cool the housing market by implementing speculation and foreign buyers’ taxes have done nothing to moderate home prices.
“To borrow a hockey analogy, you need to flood the zone. We need much more rental, market rental, affordable rental, townhomes, condos, everything of every type,” said Falcon.
“And when you do that, you will start to break the back of this unceasing escalation of housing prices.”