Kelowna RCMP recently took to the air to arrest a fleeing thief. Kelowna RCMP were recently called to a residence after a woman reported a male acquaintance had stolen $1,500 in cash and fled on a blue Suzuki motorcycle.
Shortly afterward, RCMP patrol officers spotted the motorcycle speeding north on Highway 97 near Lake Country, police said in a media release.
Police vehicles tried to pull over the suspect, who continued to ride at extreme speeds in an attempt to evade police. To maintain public safety but continue the pursuit, the RCMP plane was dispatched and followed the suspect from Westwold to Kamloops.
There, the suspect parked his motorcycle at a local hotel. RCMP officers converged on the hotel and arrested the suspect without incident.
He’s facing several charges including theft under $5,000, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Okanagan Newspaper Group