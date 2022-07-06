There’s no better place for a new rainbow crosswalk than Colourful Front Street.
City council on Tuesday voted unanimously to chip in $6,000 for the project, which will see a rainbow crosswalk in support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community laid down on Front Street at the intersection with Lakeshore Drive East.
The other $4,000 required for the work is coming from the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, Travel Penticton and the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.
Asked about the cost attached to the project, Len Robson, the city’s public works manager, said it’s more complicated than simply slapping down some paint, which would be “completely destroyed” after one winter.
Instead, the city will use custom-made thermoplastic panels that can be applied to the road surface using a torch.
Work on the rainbow crosswalk is expected to begin later this year. The city is also chipping in for a second rainbow crosswalk on Power Street at Queen's Park Elementary School.