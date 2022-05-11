Members of the Penticton RCMP detachment’s Indigenous Police Services team got on a roll with some local kids recently.
The Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School invited the officers – Const. Mike Rampone and Const. Tristan Williams – to participate in a youth mountain biking class hosted by Spirit North, an organization that empowers Indigenous youth to be unstoppable in sport.
“Outma Sqilx'W Cultural School is grateful for the opportunity to have Spirit North leading the way and officers from the Penticton RCMP Indigenous Policing Services joining us on healthy, active, outdoor activities,” said principal Toni George in a press release.
“It makes a difference in young people’s lives to have adults spend meaningful time with them.”
Rampone said he and Williams were “honoured to be able to join students in this positive and meaningful program.”