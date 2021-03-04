Now you can make sure your personal documents are disposed of safely while also helping improve community safety.
All through the month of March, The UPS Store in Penticton is accepting unwanted paper documents that it will shred in exchange for donations to South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers.
Since 1992, anonymous tipsters in the region have helped recover millions of dollars’ worth of stolen property and drugs.
But administering the program and paying rewards comes at a cost, and SOS Crime Stoppers receives no government funding. Normally, it builds its budget with fundraisers like dinners and auctions, but COVID-19 has presented other opportunities – like paper shredding.
“It is a win-win for everyone, in that you safely and securely get rid of your unwanted documents and at the same time help to keep your community safe by helping to fund South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers’ initiatives and programs,” the group said in a press release.
The UPS Store is located in the strip mall at 437 Winnipeg St.