Phil Callaway is on a cross-Canada Christmas tour, which stops Nov. 22 in Penticton, with two things in mind: helping people laugh until their faces hurt and helping them find hope.
“We’ve been through a time when we haven't laughed so much, and we're heading into the most stressful time of the year, so this show is tailor-made for uniting us and celebrating all we have to be grateful for,” said Callaway in a press release.
“Christmas is hectic. It’s commercialized to death and we've forgotten about the real reason for it. It’s time we turn up the laughter and turn down the stress.”
The best-selling author of 25 books on family, laughter and stress, Callaway entertains audiences from Hamilton to Hong Kong approximately 100 times a year. And his “Laugh Again” radio program airs across the Canada and U.S.
Callaway’s shows are suitable for all ages. His show in Penticton is set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Bethel Tabernacle, 945 Main St.
Tickets are $20, cash only, available at First Baptist Church in Penticton. For more information, call 250-492-3824. The office is open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.