A digital makeover of Penticton Regional Airport has finally taken off.
City officials announced Thursday a new website – yyf.penticton.ca – is now live, along with new social media channels, all aimed at promoting the airport and its advantages, such as $3-a-day parking and a growing roster of flights to locations including Vancouver, Calgary and, as of June 24, Edmonton.
The new website is operated by the City of Penticton and replaces a seldom-updated version run by Transport Canada.
“Penticton airport is the gateway to the South Okanagan, providing a vital connection for residents, visitors and businesses,” said Carly Lewis, the city’s economic development manager, in a press release.
“By demonstrating the many advantages to flying into or out of YYF, we aim to build the profile of Penticton airport as the airport of choice for future travel, while ensuring YYF continues to be on the radar for commercial carriers in the years to come.”
The website features interactive arrival and departure aircraft updates, details about parking and transportation, and timely information regarding health and safety requirements, security and baggage, pet travel, accessibility and more. In addition, there are resources and dedicated pages for the aviation community.
“It was 80 years ago when the first aircraft touched down at Penticton airport. The airport has long been an essential part of our community, and we’re so grateful for all the economic and social benefits it provides,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in the release.
“We should be very proud of YYF and continue to support the airport, ensuring it’s part of our local fabric for decades to come.”