Long-awaited plans to expand a Naramata waterfront park are finally set to take shape this summer.
The upgrade to Wharf Park has been in the works since at least 2016, when the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen bought 10 nearby property parcels from BC Tree Fruits with an eye to incorporating them into the larger public space.
“The acquired properties included the site of an old packinghouse building on the north side of 1st Street, and the site of the former Country Squire restaurant on the south side of 1st Street,” states a tender document issued April 6 by the RDOS, which is looking for civil contractors to handle the job.
“The intent of the project work is to unify the parcels of RDOS park land, thereby expanding this beautiful community amenity.”
The work includes demolition and removal of part of 1st Street that currently separates Wharf Park from the old packinghouse site, demolition and realignment of part of 3rd street, along with utility work and beautification.
Once complete, the new park will be about twice the size of the old one.
According to tender documents, work is set to get underway in May with completion no later than June 23. The deadline to bid is April 28.
Wharf Park is located at what was once the main loading dock for the packinghouse, which closed in 2008.
Parts of the former packinghouse property that weren’t snapped up by the RDOS were later sold to private investors, who opened the Naramata Wine Vault on the site in 2018.