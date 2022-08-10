There’s no sign of a slowdown yet in the Penticton construction sector, according to fresh month-end data from the municipality.
Staff at city hall issued 74 permits for work valued at $14.1 million in July 2022, up slightly from the 57 permits worth $13.9 million that were handed out in July 2021.
Through the first seven months of 2022, the total stood at 514 permits valued at $144.8 million, compared to 612 permits valued at $135.9 million in the year-ago period.
Multi-family projects are by far the busiest segment this year, with 227 new units accounting for $72.6 million. Next are single-family homes at $32.8 million for 36 units, and 45 commercial projects at $13.5 million.
If the pace keeps up, Penticton could top its annual record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017, although the numbers aren’t indexed for inflation.