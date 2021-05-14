Penticton entertainer Kyle Anderson safely performs an Elvis Presley cover outdoors for the seniors at Cherry Park Retirement Residence, Wednesday.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Kamloops brothers ID'd as Naramata murder victims
- 2 dead in 'targeted incident' near Naramata
- Mounties don’t think Naramata manhunt suspects tied to dead bodies
- Premier dispatches Eby to return fire at mayor
- Secretive society doubles down on Victory shelter
- Iconic fry guy opens second location
- Update: Keremeos man found safe
- Police hunting 2 men near Naramata
- Crash at Eckhardt Ave. and Winnipeg
- U.S. firm gets no-bid contract to supply Penticton cycling project
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Prosecutors ask to drop most charges in doctor rape case
- A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, May 14, 2021
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, May 14, 2021
- China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program
- Maj-Gen. Dany Fortin leaves vaccine rollout post pending military investigation
- Rep. Greene's combative behavior could spark ethics review