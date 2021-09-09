Professional astronomers are using the proceeds from a $500 grant to give more people the opportunity for stargazing.
The first such “sidewalk astronomy” event is set for this Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. in Skaha Lake Park – weather permitting, of course.
The event is free and open to all ages. Look for the Sidewalk Astronomy sign and telescope. Participants are asked to bring their own mask and to practise social distancing during the event.
More sessions are planned for this fall.
To request a sidewalk astronomy event in your neighbourhood, email socialdevelopment@penticton.ca. Updates about future times, dates and locations will be available online at www.facebook.com/oksidewalkastro or twitter.com/oksidewalkastro.
The Neighbourhood Small Grants program is a joint initiative of the City of Penticton and Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
Although the deadline to apply was Aug. 31, it has been extended to Sept. 17 because there is a small amount of money still available.
For more information, visit www.penticton.ca/greatneighbourhoods or call 250-490-2512.