The public is invited to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day on Tuesday afternoon in Gyro Park in downtown Penticton.
The Ooknakane Friendship Centre is organizing the event, which goes from 3-6 p.m., in partnership with other local service groups.
The family friendly celebration will include free prizes, games and music, plus hot dogs by donation.
National Indigenous People’s Day is recognized each year on the first day of summer and is meant to help people explore the history and culture of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.