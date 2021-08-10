Not content with leaving public consultation in the hands of the B.C. government, Summerland council on Monday voted unanimously to trigger a public hearing on a proposed marina development.
Trademark Industries in May unveiled plans for a new 50-slip marina on Okanagan Lake adjacent to Oasis Luxury Residences, construction of which is in the preliminary stages at 13415 Lakeshore Dr.
The site is already zoned for a marina by the District of Summerland, effectively putting the B.C. government in charge of public consultation via the project’s application for tenure over that portion of Okanagan Lake.
But, noting concern in the community, Coun. Richard Barkwill put forward a motion to proactively rezone the site so a marina is not allowed and thereby set the stage for a district-led public hearing on the project.
“I think it’s a good approach,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
“Certainly, there’s a lot of interest in the community and people seem to be frustrated that they don’t seem to have an opportunity to express their thoughts, either for or against this sort of development, because it’s a provincial matter.”
Holmes is also interested in hearing from the Oasis developer about how the marina proposal came to be. He noted the marina wasn’t included in project plans approved by council in 2019, yet the development firm has since told district staff it intends to market the 22 condominium units with a private marina slip for each.
Barkwill said that’s precisely why he put forward the motion.
“We’ll hear from people and maybe get some of these questions answered when we go to a public hearing process and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Asked later if the district could invite legal action by rezoning the proposed marina site, Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, said there is always a risk of lawyers becoming involved on any issue. However, the fact a marina wasn’t part of the original project application “has the potential to reduce some of that liability.”
The new marina would be sandwiched between the existing Summerland Yacht Club marina and Rotary Beach. It would serve both the public and Oasis residents.
Trademark Industries owner Tom Hedquist wasn’t available for comment Tuesday.
Hedquist told The Herald in May he was hired by the Oasis developer to handle all aspects of the marina project, from public consultation and permitting to design and construction.
Hedquist expected the provincial permitting process for the marina to take upwards of two years. The tenure application hadn’t been filed as of Tuesday.