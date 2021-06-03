Tiny socks and little orange T-shirts swing in the breeze on the tree branches in front of Amanda Darnley’s home on Lakeshore Drive.
The local business owner recently set up the display as both a reminder and a memorial.
The memorial is to those 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered in a mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The reminder is to everyone who drives or walks by her house, which faces Okanagan Lake, to take a moment and think about what really happened in those schools.
Darnley felt moved to set up the display because she just had to do something.
“There was a whole lot of sadness I was feeling, I didn’t know what to do,” said the Metis woman.
“There’s still that pit in my stomach and then I thought, ‘How do you honour those children besides sharing?’”
So with that intent, she went to a store to buy some poster board on which to write her message, then noticed the shop also sold small items of clothing.
“I just saw those orange shirts – and they are children’s shirts, too – and then I saw little socks and I thought nobody can ignore that,” said Darnley. “Part of it was for me to be able to process what I was feeling and part of it was to put it somewhere where it can’t be ignored.
“I want people to have empathy.”
In the tree there are also orange heart-shaped cut-outs with messages to readers and a poster that includes the telephone number for the residential school crisis line. Also listed is the death toll – 4,100 to date – in the schools.
The response from passers-by has so far been very positive.
“People do pay attention, people honk, gives the thumbs up and we’ve had people stop and take pictures,” she said.
Darnley remembered seeing two people, who she believed to be a mother and daughter, stop and talk about what they were looking at.
“I think the good of this is that a lot of people are having conversations right now and people are beginning to listen,” she said. “Maybe people unaware of how bad it really was will stop and take a look.”
Keeping the conversation going, not just throwing tax dollars at the injustice, is the only way Darnley believes true healing will happen.
Victims “deserve to be more than a number on a spreadsheet,” she said.
“Without the therapy, without the healing, money doesn’t fix the problem or give the justice they’re looking for.”
Darnley plans to keep the display up indefinitely and may even add to it in the hopes of helping share the truth with others.
“This also helps me because every time I walk by the window I see it,” she explained, “so I’m not forgetting either and this is also my opportunity to say I’m sorry to those little people who weren’t protected.”