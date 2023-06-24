Kyle Rougeau, a student at Penticton Secondary School, has been awarded a $45,000 post-secondary scholarship with The Cmolik Foundation in recognition of his achievements in overcoming adversity and excelling in his studies.
The selection committee was impressed with Rougeau’s application, his academic goals and his future career aspirations. The award recognizes and honours Rougeau’s hard work and commitment with this financial award and is keen to support Rougeau pursuing interests in a degree in software engineering.
“Kyle is a very talented student who has an excellent intuition for science and math problems that he consistently supports and develops through committed practice” said physics/calculus teacher Bruce Gowe.
“He is always willing to lend a hand in helping others in the classroom and I have enjoyed many one-on-one discussions with him about extra problems and alternative solutions, exemplifying his love of learning. He is a well-chosen recipient of the CMOLIK scholarship.”
He is known to staff at Pen-Hi as a student who is kind to others.
Rougeau will continue his studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops in th fall.
The Cmolik Foundation believes in the power of education to transform a student’s life journey. In addition to providing students with the funding to realize their dreams, the Foundation provides students with a mentor, a supportive community of scholarship peers and alumni, as well as access to ongoing special events and professional opportunities. Students become part of a larger community dedicated to their post-secondary success.