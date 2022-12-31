The Town of Princeton lost several residents who had made contributions over the years through volunteer work.
They included Anita Drees, who will be remembered for much of her work as part of Princeton Senior Citizens Branch #30. She passed on January 8 at 73.
Tino Liberatore died on February 10 at 94. His work as a volunteer in minor sports dates back several decades.
Laila Bird, who was active in several community groups, passed away at age 86 on February 26.
Princeton Fall Fair Association lost two long-time volunteers from years gone by when Diane Huey passed on April 29, followed on May 5th by her husband Raymond. The pair will also be remembered for their years of operating Di-Mond Supply, a family business.
Len Harker (October 2) and Murv Baker (April 26) also left their marks through various community projects.
Ben Mazzarella (91) passed on April 8. He will be remembered for his amazing Green Thumb and tireless effort of keeping his massive garden producing much to the delight of friends and neighbours who shared in his bounty.
Don "Buddy" Van Luttervelt, a well-known local, passed at age 56 on October 14 and many were saddened to hear that Mark Bzdel, a long-time local sports fan, passed at age 59 on June 13.