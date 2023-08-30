Events are planned in both Penticton and Oliver on Thursday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
“International Overdose Awareness Day is the world's largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died or experienced an overdose, and acknowledge the heartbreaking grief felt better families and friends left behind,” said organizers in a press release.
Penticton’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gyro Park, where local service agencies and others will gather for an afternoon of collaboration and education.
A memorial bench dedication will be held at 9 a.m. at Marina Way.
Oliver’s event is set for noon to 8 p.m. in the East Field at 6359 Park Dr. There will be music, guest speakers, a candlelight vigil and a peer-led family support meeting for people who have lost loved ones.
For more information, visit www.overdoseday.com.