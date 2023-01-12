It appears one of Penticton’s most popular and successful summer events will continue to attract custom cars lovers by the thousands.
The Peach City Beach Cruise is scheduled to take place in late June with more than 800 custom cars on display along Lakeshore Drive.
The 15-member board of directors with the non-profit Peach City Beach Cruise was scheduled to meet Wednesday night and it’s expected they will vote to move ahead with the 2023 event this June, said board president Wayne Wood.
Wood and other members of the board have held several meetings with city staff over the past several weeks to discuss “events we really don’t want to publicly discuss,” said Wood in a phone interview Wednesday morning.
“We’re meeting tonight … I can’t give you anything really specific,” said Wood.
“We’ve actually held several meetings with the city. We’ve been working together towards solutions.”
While Wood didn’t want to speak for the rest of the board, he said significant progress has been made and he’s confident the volunteer board will vote to move forward with the 2023 event, scheduled for June 23-25.
“We’re working towards making it happen again this year,” he said. “This has to go to the board and all of the other directors, but I’m optimistic.”
The first Peach City Beach Cruise was staged in 2000 and was held annually until COVID interrupted it in 2020.
An event that began with only a couple dozen custom cars
rapidly expanded and is now so popular that spots for owners to display their vehicles are taken up months in advance.
“Our cut-off number, depending on the year, is between 800 and 850 vehicles,” Wood said. “We quit selling after that. We could get many more, but we just don’t have the space.”
Custom car and truck owners from across B.C. are joined by owners from all over North America for one of the province’s largest custom vehicle shows, he said.
“We put flags up all along the road and it’s fair to say there’s at least 20 different provinces and U.S. states represented each year. I can’t name them all off the top of my head.”
While there has never been any official attempt to estimate the number of spectators, Wood acknowledges tens of thousands people attend over three days.
“We’re 100 per cent volunteer,” Wood said. “We don’t need 100 per cent agreement (of the board) to move forward, but we work towards consensus on everything we do.”
Anthony Haddad, the City’s general manager of community services, said the meetings with the Beach Cruise people have been productive and he’s looking forward to this year’s show.
Without elaborating, Haddad said there are concerns for any event involving city parks and certain issues had to be resolved relating to numerous vehicles and thousands of residents flowing into Rotary Park during the show.
“There are some minor issues relating to any event held in the park, that have an impact on the park and the trees,” he said. “Through a lot of work with our event team, we discussed how to make the (park) layout work.
“The meetings we’ve had with Peach City Beach Cruise have been very positive over the past couple of weeks to the point we’re ready and roaring to go for an exciting event in the park in 2023.”
Haddad agreed with Wood that he’s confident the car show will be a success in 2023 and for many years to come.
“It’s an incredible event that’s hugely popular,” Haddad said. “It’s an event that basically kicks off the beginning of our summer and event season here in Penticton. We will continue to work very closely with the event organizers to help them. Like all events, we work early in the year to ensure they are a success. These are the type of events that make our community great and we plan on working together with these people well into the future.”
The board doesn’t plan on making any significant changes to the 2023 event.
“We have a formula that works, so we don’t plan on too many changes,” he said. “We are offering more VIP spots this year, because we always sell those out quickly and more people want them. Other than that, it’s the same format that’s worked very successfully for us in the past.”
The 2023 event will once again feature a beverage garden for adults 19 and older, as well as several “top-notch British Columbia bands and entertainers” set to perform from the bandstand inside Gyro Park, he said.
Keith Lacey is a freelance journalist who resides in Penticton.