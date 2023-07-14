Tickets are still available for the 97 South Song Sessions the weekend of July 20-22 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The Spotlight on Nashville main stage features award-winning songwriters Paul Brandt (Alberta Bound), Jamie O’Neal (There Is No Arizona), Wendell Mobley (How Forever Feels, Kenny Chesney) and Lee Thomas Miller (Whiskey & You, Chris Stapleton). Hosted by Grammy Winner, Tim Nichols (Live Like You Were Dying, Tim McGraw). The Storyteller Icon event features an intimate interview and performance by rock icon Rik Emmett of Triumph. The Discovery Series matinee features rising Canadians Teigen Gayse, Dan Davidson, Sykamore and Cole Bradley.
97 South Song Sessions, presented by Stingray, is an acoustic music performance and storytelling event where award-winning songwriters and recording artists share the stage, in the round, performing live and entertaining the audience with tales of the creative journey that inspired their hit songs. For more information, visit 97southsongsessions.com.