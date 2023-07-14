With an initial investment of as little as $1, you can join hundreds of people who have already gotten in on the ground floor of a residential development project in Oliver with help from a B.C.-based crowdfunding platform.
As of Thursday, the developer behind the planned conversion of Oliver United Church into eight apartment units had already secured investments from 523 people totalling $244,000 of the $600,000 it’s seeking to raise to fund renovation costs.
The maximum individual investment is $2,500 and the average so far is $467.
And people have invested their money knowing they may not see a return for up to six years – the timeframe for completing all eight units and getting them rented.
But that’s part of the appeal, according to Stephen Jagger, one of the Vancouver-based founders of addy, which is the crowdfunding platform being used to sign up investors.
“We’ve got thousands and thousands of Canadians on the platform and we know they’re interested in investing in opportunities that maybe the financial outcome is not they’re No. 1 reason for investing,” said Jagger in an interview this week.
He cited as an example a 96-unit, below-market apartment building in Hamilton, Ont., which recently raised $500,000 from 1,260 individuals.
“So, you’re choosing to make less money, but you’re doing the right thing from a societal point of view: You’re going to help provide 96 units of housing,” explained Jagger.
“We know our community wants to participate in opportunities like that where there’s a societal benefit or there’s an environmental benefit – not necessarily a financial benefit.”
Since its launch in 2018, addy has raised approximately $20 million for 31 projects in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Membership costs $50, after which investors are free to place their money wherever they wish.
The so-called Oliver United Apartments project marks the second time the developer, Chilliwack-based Rogers Management Group, has used addy to find investors.
Jeff Klam said he and partner Cameron Rogers invested into other projects on addy, then decided to put the platform to work in Vernon, where they raised $500,000 from 1,061 people to renovate the mixed-use J.S. Colton-Fox Building on 30th Avenue.
Klam likes the idea of getting small pots of money off the sidelines and into the housing market, where it can go to work putting roofs over heads, while also giving people a chance to start investing in real estate with just $1.
“We both have children, and in this market it’s harder and harder to get into real estate,” said Klam in an interview this week.
“That was what really made us excited.”
Addy gets paid by selling memberships and licensing its software to developers.
“It’s hard to deal with investors, there’s costs involved, there’s paperwork involved, there’s lawyers, there’s wire fees and all that stuff, so our software essentially automates all of it,” explained Jagger.
“So, if you have 10 investors or 10,000 investors, it doesn’t matter.”
Addy’s licensing fees are included in what’s forecast to be a total of $30,000 in capital-raising costs associated with the Oliver United Apartments project if it attracts the full $600,000, according to the prospectus.
After acquiring the 7,000-square foot church in 2022 for $550,000, Rogers Management Group leased back 1,900 square feet to the dwindling congregation, which sought to unload the building due to rising costs ahead of its 100th anniversary.
Construction is expected to start later this year on the first six apartments. The other two apartments are scheduled to be built once the congregation’s lease expires on March 31, 2027.
Once all eight apartments are rented, Rogers Management Group is contemplating two ways to pay back addy investors: have the building re-appraised and pay out investors based on the new valuation or sell the building outright and distribute the proceeds accordingly.
There’s no guaranteed return and the prospectus clearly lays out some of the risks involved.