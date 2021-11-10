For Phillip Hartman, joining the Canadian Armed Forces was a way to get away from the family farm in small-town Saskatchewan, but his decision to enlist led to a career that carried over to his civilian life and more than 30 years with the Royal Canadian Legion Westbank branch.
In 1968, Hartman planned to join the RCMP; however, his father, who wanted Hartman to stay home and farm, talked him out of it.
When the military came to Assiniboia, Hartman signed up.
“I was 19,” he said. “I said, ‘No, I’m out of here. I don’t want to farm’,” he recalled.
All Hartman knew was the farm in the little town of Wood Mountain.
“I wanted to get out and see what else there was,” he said.
But Hartman also wanted a career and the military was good at educating people.
Hartman headed out to Cornwallis, Nova Scotia, for boot camp, which as a farm boy accustomed to lifting and stacking heavy bales wasn’t a big deal.
Because of his math and science skills, the military determined Hartman was suited to electronics.
He went to Kingston, Ontario where he bartended for the military for six months while he was waiting for his electronics training course to become available.
During the Cold War, tensions between the United States and Russia led to radar sites across northern Canada for early detection of a Soviet attack on North America. Hartman learned how to maintain, service and repair the radar equipment.
After completing his electronics course in 1970, Hartman was posted to CFS Dana, just outside Saskatoon.
In Saskatoon, he went on a blind date and met his wife, Barbara. They married nine months later and are still together 50-some years later.
Between continuing his electronics education, taking non-commissioned officer courses and postings, Hartman moved frequently to further his education and career.
He left the military in 1981 when his trade became obsolete as the radar bases across Canada were closing.
Hartman’s favourite part of his time in the military was the people.
“There was such camaraderie there, everybody got along with everybody else,” he said.
Hartman moved frequently, but said it didn’t matter where they went, there was always somebody he knew, making it easy to fit in and make friends.
Once a civilian, Hartman’s training in the military led to jobs in new technology such as fibre optics, networking and voice response.
When Hartman and his wife were moving to Calgary in 1989, his sister, who lived in West Kelowna at the time, encouraged them to come and have a look. They drove out to West Kelowna, toured and bought a house before having jobs.
Hartman had a heating, venting, air conditioning and refrigeration company which he sold after a few years and got into the wholesale side of the business.
Hartman has been involved with the Legion since he arrived here. He has held almost every position at the Westbank Legion, including president from 2013-15.
He was deputy zone commander for 3.5 years, looking after 10 Legions, resigning last year due to medical issues. He still looks after the books for the Westbank Legion.
The Legion is important to Hartman because it helps veterans in need through the annual poppy drive. Vets whose government income is too small to afford things like hearing aids or a hot water heater, can come to the Legion and apply for assistance.
The Legion also gives bursaries to the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of veterans through the poppy fund.
The Legion does a lot in the community that people don’t see, said Hartman, including distributing money raised through gaming back into the community, and supporting a school breakfast program.