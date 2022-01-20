Interior Health has ordered teachers and other staff of Kelowna-area public schools to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status to the school district.
The roughly 4,000 school district employees must provide the information by Jan. 28, Interior Health announced Tuesday.
Word of the mandatory disclosure requirement was welcomed by board chairwoman Moyra Baxter, who noted the district had made two unsuccessful attempts to get the information voluntarily.
“This is going to make it easier to collect the data that we seem to have been unable, up till now, to get,” Baxter said. “Now, the employees have to respond.”
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a new order allowing medical health officers in different regions of the province to require school district employees to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status to school districts.
“The Omicron variant has introduced more uncertainty into the course of the pandemic, and the rapid rise in infection rates in British Columbia and the experience in other places have led me to conclude that additional measures are necessary in order to permit the school and public health systems to plan for and respond to clusters and outbreaks of Omicron in schools,” Henry wrote.
“A lack of information on the parts of boards of education (and) the medical health officer about the vaccination status of staff members in school settings interferes with the suppression of (COVID-19) and constitutes a public health hazard.”
Two school districts, Delta and Revelstoke, have introduced a
vaccine mandate for all staff as a condition of employment.
The seven members of the Central Okanagan school board were to debate the issue at a meeting Jan. 26.
Since the provincial government last year left the decision on a vaccine mandate up to each of B.C.’s 60 school districts, the Kelowna-based district has tried twice to find out how many of its 4,000 employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.
A voluntary request drew a response rate that was “quite abysmal,” Baxter said earlier Tuesday. The board then ordered district employees to provide the data by Jan. 15.
“If it comes as a board directive, and since we’re the employer, you would think we’d get a 100% response,” Baxter said. “But we’re not anywhere near that. We’ve been trying to get this information to inform us as we make our decision,” she added. “But the trouble was that the local teachers’ union told teachers not to respond.”
In an email to The Kelowna Daily Courier, Interior Health confirmed the mandatory disclosure order has been made. Teachers and other district staff have until Jan. 28 to tell the district in confidence whether they are vaccinated.
It’s possible school trustees will delay the decision on whether to introduce a vaccine mandate past the scheduled meeting date of Jan. 26. But, for her part, Baxter said the district has already given employees months to comply with the board order.
“We’ve already given staff six or seven weeks, an awfully long time, to provide their vaccination status,” she said.
Kevin Epp, president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union in Penticton is concerned.
“I think it is unfortunate that Trustee Baxter believes that an employer, in this case the school district, can order employees to disclose private information without being respectful of the rights of employees,” Epp said.
“The health authorities and the government have mechanisms in place to collect this information which follows strict guidelines. Finally, I also see Baxter’s comments as inflammatory as she clearly wants to lay blame for the failure of the district on the Central Okanagan Teachers' Union. I doubt that Baxter’s comments help in developing a relationship with the teachers in the district.”
Okanagan Skaha board chair James Palanio said Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate that the issue will be on the agenda of SD67’s next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 31.