Police in Oliver are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a fire at a local pharmacy last month.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Gallagher, 28, on charges of arson and break and enter tied to a early-morning fire May 15 inside the Remedy’sRX shop on Fairview Road.
Mounties haven’t said if Gallagher is a suspect in a separate vehicle fire that was discovered nearby at the same time.
The vehicle, an older-model Ford Ranger, was torched less than an hour after someone is suspected to have fired shots from the truck into a police car parked outside the Oliver RCMP detachment.