Summerland’s mayor is applauding Interior Health for finding a way to partially reopen the community’s only outpatient laboratory.
The lab at the Summerland Health Centre closed in mid-November amid a staffing shortage. Effective today, it’s open Mondays and Thursdays only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Service is prioritized for vulnerable people or those unable to travel to other labs in Penticton and Peachland.
After receiving a 968-signature petition on the issue in mid-December, Mayor Toni Boot and MLA Dan Ashton raised the issue with Health Minister Adrian Dix and IH brass during a teleconference in late January.
“I appreciate the responsiveness to these concerns, and the quick action to find a solution for our residents” said Boot in a press release Tuesday.
“Our district is host to a population, including some seniors, who sometimes experience mobility or transportation challenges that necessitate convenient local access to lab services. This is a great first step to seeing the full restoration of regular business hours at the Summerland Health Clinic.”
Ashton said the job isn’t done yet.
“I hope that we can continue our joint efforts to make sure the laboratory resumes its normal hours as soon as possible,” he said in the release.