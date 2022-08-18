Builders of new homes, commercial developments, and industrial complexes should pay more to the City of Kelowna, council will hear Monday.
Significantly higher development cost charges are proposed in a report to council.
For example, the DCC levied on the builder of a typical residential home in the city centre area would rise from $31,000 to $35,000.
The DCC for a commercial development would rise from $82 per square metre to $92, and the DCC for an institutional development would rise from $60 to $67 per square metre.
City staff say the higher charges
reflect inflation and the increased cost of
construction.
The city uses the DCCs to pay for such things as new roads, parks, water and sewer lines, and other municipal infrastructure
necessary to accommodate an increasing population.
The DCC charges are higher in outlying
districts, such as the University/McKinley neighbourhood and the Southwest Mission.