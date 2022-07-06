A new 70-unit apartment building on the 600 block of Eckhardt Avenue West would help Penticton make a better first impression on visitors, says a city councillor.
The six-storey building, featuring commercial space on the ground floor, would be located next to the new Fairfield Inn and Suites and replace two single-family homes located just 100 metres south of a major Highway 97 intersection.
“I am so encouraged by this proposal,” said Coun. Judy Sentes on Tuesday after elected officials got their first look at the project.
“This is our main entry into our city of Penticton, so it can be very discouraging as you come in and there are empty spaces of undeveloped land. I’m really excited to see this come forward.”
The project also has the support of city staff.
“The development is representative of smart growth, adding housing and new commercial space in an area of the community without the need for infrastructure extensions and that is well serviced by amenities, sidewalks, and transit and bicycle routes,” wrote planner Nicole Capewell in her report to council.
The developer is Kamloops-based Mundi Construction Group, the same firm behind the Fairfield Inn and a new hotel currently going up near the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Council gave first reading to a pair of required zoning variances – reducing the front yard setback and increasing the allowable building height from 18 to 21.1 metres – and scheduled the file for a July 19 public hearing.
In an unrelated item, council also approved a public engagement exercise for a proposed three-storey, 16-unit apartment building on two empty lots at 641 and 655 Ellis St.
Because the project requires an amendment to the Official Community Plan, city staff will first consult with the public to test the waters and report back to council before embarking on the formal regulatory process.
Ryzak Properties – the firm behind a separate 219-unit residential project at 955 Timmins St. – has proposed just 17 parking spaces on the site, three fewer than required in the zoning bylaw. To get around that, Ryzak has proposed a $26,000 cash-in-lieu payment to the city and creation of five extra spots for bikes.