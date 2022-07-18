Tuesday, July 19
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda or watch meeting: penticton.ca
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, new line dance level 1, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “Jurassic World: Dominion (PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” (G, 103 minutes) For showtimes and to purchase reserved tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Top Gun: Maverick,” Wednesday and Thursday; “Lightyear,” Friday, Sunday and Monday
Wednesday, July 20
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents: Music in the Park, featuring Chick Jaager & the Rolling Tones, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre,new line dance 2, 10:15 a.m., ukulele, 6:30 p.m.
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
• Masters of Justice, a tribute to Metallica, Slackwater Brewing, 9 p.m., $30, available from Eventbrite.com
• Outdoor Movie on the Barley Mill patio, the original “Nightmare on Elm Street,” 9:30 p.m., by $10 donation to BGC Canada, full menu, beverages and popcorn available
• Live@Time, featuring Joe Hafez, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m.
• Steven Marriott performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, EZ line dance, 11 a.m., bingo 1 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.) crafts, 1 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), $25 (seniors and students), to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Friday, July 22
• BC Hockey Hall of Fame induction gala and auction, South Okanagan Events Centre, $75, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com, (inductees include 2012 Penticton Vees)
• Colleen Brown sings the Joni Mitchell Songbook, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• 97 South Song Sessions, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring Tim Nichols, Chris DeStefano, Jessi Alexander, Teigen Gayse, Alan Frew, Kim Mitchell, Jeff Trott and Marc Jordan, for tickets: 97/southsongsessions.com/tickets
• “At the Table,” with Peach Gravy’s Cain Critchlow, Isaac Gilbert and Sean Wood, long-form improv, Tempest Theatre & Film Society, 7:30 p.m., $20, for tickets: tempest.ca/on-stage, first of two nights
• Ultraman Canada, first of three days at Okanagan Lake Park for event details: officialultramancanada.com
• Boston Pizza “Raises Dough” for Canadian Mental Health Association, Boston Pizza in Penticton, 7 p.m., $30 with all proceeds directly to Unity clubhouse (an anonymous donor will match all ticket sales), featuring DJ Russ Treit, magician Leif David, emcee Mike Tarrant, for tickets: bit.ly/RAISETHEDOUGH
• Summer Dance Party with The Steadies and DJ Kicks, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m.-midnight, 19 and over, $10 in advance, $15 at the door
• Downtown Penticton Association presents Music in the Park with Gord McLaren, 8-10 p.m., Gyro Park bandshell
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., starring Jamie Eberle, Melissa Kuse and Martin Pedersen, for tickets:manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, French conversations, 9 a.m., beginner line dance, 3 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
Saturday, July 23
• Fundraiser for The Dream Café, donated by 97 South Song Sessions, a live music event featuring award-winning singers and songwriters, The Dream Café, 12:30-2 p.m., limited tickets available for $100 per person
• Blues musician Steve Kozak performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• “At the Table,” with Peach Gravy’s Cain Critchlow, Isaac Gilbert and Sean Wood, long-form improv, Tempest Theatre & Film Society, 7:30 p.m., $20, for tickets: tempest.ca/on-stage, second and final night
• Pacific Coast Premier Mens Soccer League action, Port Moody at Penticton Pinnacles, King’s Park, 4 p.m.
• 97 South Song Sessions, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring Tim Nichols, Chris DeStefano, Jessi Alexander, Teigen Gayse, Alan Frew, Kim Mitchell, Jeff Trott and Marc Jordan, for tickets: 97/southsongsessions.com/tickets
• Ultraman Canada, second of three days at Okanagan Lake Park for event details: officialultramancanada.com
• Penticton Speedway, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Avion RS1 Series
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., directed by Rob McCaffery, to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18 outside Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series with Marv Machura
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music with The Blueshounds, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
• Penticton Ministerial Association presents City-Wide Church in the Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gyro Park, for more information visit: fbcpenticton.com
• Art and Music is Back in Summerland Ornamental Gardens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., visit with local painters, potters and fibre artists, music with Double Sharp, free guided tour of the gardens begins at 1 p.m.
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Live music with Brent Tyler, District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-7 p.m.
• Ultraman Canada, third and final day at Okanagan Lake Park for event details: officialultramancanada.com
• 97 South Song Sessions, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring Tim Nichols, Chris DeStefano, Jessi Alexander, Teigen Gayse, Alan Frew, Kim Mitchell, Jeff Trott and Marc Jordan, for tickets: 97/southsongsessions.com/tickets
• Aaron Loewen performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), directed by Rob McCaffery, produced by Ben Amos and Eric Hanston, $25 (seniors, students), for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, dog races, last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series with Steve Smith
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca to have your event included in The Herald's calendar of events. This is a free service. Please send details in point-form. The calendar appears in print on Tuesday and most Fridays.