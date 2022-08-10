Tempest Theatre & Film Society’s career training and professional development classes are back with another suite of options for August.
Visiting from Australia, instructor and coach Kate Wilson and lead Tempest instructor Edward Foy of Vancouver will host two unique two-day workshops.
Summer Shakespeare is an opportunity to study a monologue from one of the world’s greatest playwrights. Shakespeare’s writing is complex, feisty and bawdy and understanding how to deliver a speech is considered a fundamental skill.
Voice and Speech will allow students to explore the fundamentals of voice use, including the mechanics of speech, practical exercises to develop and strengthen the voice, and how to become a more expressive and effective speaker.
Tempest Theatre is also offering an intensive five-day survey class for young actors, ages 13-19, who will learn about acting for stage and screen, audition techniques, voice and speech, improvisation and more. The class will end with a short presentation of work on the final evening. The class will be taught by both Foy and Wilson, who will be joined by local veterans Cain Critchlow and Roark Critchlow.
The curriculum at Tempest is supported in part by the BC Arts Council and Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen. Classes are held at Tempest Theatre in Penticton, at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E.. For more information or to register, visit www.tempest.ca/classes or email admin@tempest.ca.