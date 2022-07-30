Two of the Okanagan’s top Indigenous leaders say this week’s papal visit was an expensive exercise in public relations that did little to actually advance reconciliation.
Pope Francis on Friday wrapped up a six-day tour of Canada that he described as a “pilgrimage of penance.” He met with residential school survivors and apologized for the role Roman Catholic institutions played in the system.
In advance of the visit, the federal government announced $35 million to support survivors and other Indigenous who wanted to take part in the event, which included stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut.
The government’s willingness to shell out for a one-off visit, but not the day-to-day needs of Indigenous people, demonstrates how much further Canada still has to go to achieve reconciliation, according to Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band.
“I truly believe that the Pope’s visit, in my view, was really a useless exercise, and what infuriates me was the fact that the federal government paid $35 million for the Pope’s visit and has essentially paid for the Pope’s apology,” said Gabriel, who was speaking on behalf of himself and council, but not the band at large.
“Right now, every First Nation has to put up with a bureaucratic nightmare when we apply for funds to meet our community needs, and at the end of the day we don’t know if we will get approved for the funds we need. And for them to just throw $35 million to this event just infuriates me. We have housing issues. Water infrastructure issues. The list goes on.”
Gabriel also renewed his call for other leaders to join him in demanding a criminal investigation into what happened at residential schools.
“Children are still buried in graves that never, ever made it home. (Children) were abused and yet people seem to be OK with an apology,” said Gabriel, who expects the band’s approximately 20 survivors to issue an open letter next week.
Meanwhile, the president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs believes some good came from the Pope’s visit but agreed with Gabriel that other measures – not least of which are compensation, reparations and release of Vatican documents related to residential schools – would be of more value.
“Without question, the apology meant different things to different people. There are those who attended residential school and suffered the horrific abuses and who are deeply traumatized throughout their life as a consequence, and some of those people actually accepted the apology and were deeply moved by the apology,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.
“There are others who are still suffering from the effects of the abuse they suffered at residential schools that will go to their graves hating the Catholic Church and everything it represents.”
Phillip also takes exception to the public shelling out to facilitate the Pope’s visit because “it’s not going to have any significant impact on the crushing poverty that Indigenous people endure on a daily basis.”
“I said at the outset before the Pope arrived that I wouldn’t cross the street to see the Pope because of what the Vatican and the Catholic Church represents,” added Phillip. “I don’t think we should be celebrating the murders of children.”