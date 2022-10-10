MP Richard Cannings has found a new ally in his bid to pass a law requiring the federal government to consider using wood when building and repairing federal infrastructure.
Cannings, a New Democrat who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, first introduced the law as a private member’s bill in 2018. It was passed by the House of Commons, but died on the Senate floor when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dissolved Parliament in 2019 in advance of the federal election.
The bill was later revived by retired senators Jim Quinn and Diane Griffin and received first reading in the House of Commons on Oct. 7.
“This is a small but mighty bill that asks the government to consider using environmentally friendly materials such as wood when building federal infrastructure,” said Cannings in a press release.