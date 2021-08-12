COVID cases are still rising in the Central Okanagan, Interior Health says.
“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in the Central Okanagan,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Over 95 per cent of COVID-19 cases related to this outbreak are among people not fully immunized and the majority are 40 years or younger.”
Since July 1, 1,690 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan, and these numbers continue to trend upwards, IH said.
“We are calling on everyone, especially people under 40, and anyone working in health care or the service sector, to get immunized. It is the most effective way to bring this outbreak under control,” said Interior Health interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock.
Pop-up and permanent vaccine clinics in the area are now open to walk-ins.
Restrictions just for the Central Okanagan region have been put in place to combat the outbreak, including closures of nightclubs and bars, a 10 p.m. cutoff for liquor sales, indoor and outdoor crowd limits and restrictions on group exercise.
“Although most cases are among individuals under 40 years old, IH is also now seeing COVID-19 exposures in health care facilities, businesses, restaurants and social settings,” the release said.
Twenty-two COVID cases have been reported at Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna and 11 at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna.