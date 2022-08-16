Good Deeds

From left, Bill Kolter, Barb Schneiderat, Don Wilson and Bert Betschart.

 Submitted Photo

Operations at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre got a $3,000 boost recently from the Penticton Oktoberfest Society. Accepting the donation for the centre was Don Wilson (second from right) from society directors (from left) Bill Kolter, Barb Schneiderat and Bert Betschart. The non-profit society, which organizes the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, also recognizes the value of the drop-in centre for city seniors. This year’s Oktoberfest party is set for Oct. 22, 5-10 p.m., at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.