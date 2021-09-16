A lawyer from Washington State has been fined $7,000 after admitting to illegally bringing two guns across the Canada-U.S. border at Osoyoos nearly two years ago.
Shawn Bertram Jensen, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to two criminal counts of contravening gun storage regulations in connection with the incident Oct. 25, 2019. In addition to the $7,000 in fines, Jensen was also ordered to pay victim fine surcharges totalling $2,100, which will help fund victim services programs.
Court heard previously that Jensen practises in Wenatchee, about three hours south of the border, and tried to cross into Canada without declaring a Ruger .22 handgun and Colt AR15 SP1 rifle that were hidden in his vehicle.
Jensen’s guilty pleas came on what was to have been his first day of trial in provincial court in Penticton.