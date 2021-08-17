Volunteers are needed immediately to operate the Penticton Emergency Support Services reception centre, which is helping fire evacuees from across the province.
The most recent batch of displaced people – approximately 125 families who registered in person and another 130 who registered by phone – arrived late Sunday and early Monday as a result of the White Rock Lake in the Central Okanagan.
They joined approximately 900 other people who had registered for assistance at the reception centre since it was activated July 11.
To help spread out the workload, 10 new volunteers are being sought for three types of jobs: registering evacuees using computer software; greeting evacuees as they arrive at the centre; and setting up and cleaning up the centre.
Shift lengths vary. Volunteers must be available immediately and submit to a criminal record check.
If you’re willing to give some of your time, email ESS@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2512 and leave a message stating what roles your interested and what experiences you have that will help. Do not go to the reception centre to inquire.