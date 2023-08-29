Highway 97 was still closed Tuesday afternoon between Summerland and Peachland due to a rockslide that severed the road link 24 hours earlier.
DriveBC reported Tuesday at noon a geotechnical assessment was in progress and the highway would remain blocked with no estimated time of reopening. The next update is expected at 4 p.m.
The travel advisory service is operated by the B.C. Transportation Ministry, which didn’t respond to a request for additional information Tuesday morning.
The slide happened around 2 p.m. Monday between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, approximately eight kilometres north of Summerland.
Photos posted to social media appeared to show boulders as big as household appliances that tumbled down a steep hillside above Okanagan Lake and right across the four-lane highway.
DriveBC advises motorists to expect “major delays” and recommends using only two approved highway detours, which will add several hours to what is usually a one-hour trip between Penticton and Summerland on Highway 97.
The first approved detour is west via Highway 3 to Princeton, then over Highway 5A to Highway 97C to West Kelowna. The other approved detour is east via Highway 3 through Osoyoos, then over to Highway 33 to Rutland.
The new slide site is approximately 13 kilometres north of a different slide area on Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton that prompted intermittent closures through May and June.