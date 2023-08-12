Judge rejects class-action lawsuit in Lytton, B.C. wildfire, suggests amended claim

A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has refused to certify a class-action lawsuit linked to the wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton in 2021, but the ruling also allows for an amended claim, potentially keeping the lawsuit alive.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has refused to certify a class-action lawsuit linked to the wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton in 2021, but the ruling also allows for an amended claim, potentially keeping the lawsuit alive.

Chief Jordan Spinks of the Lytton-area Kanaka Bar Indian Band argues the Can­adian National and Can­adian Pacific railways, along with the Attor­ney General of Canada, Transport Canada and others “caus­ed or contributed” to the devastating wildfire that levelled most of Lytton and killed two people. But the ruling from Chief Justice Chris­topher Hinkson finds “deficiencies” he says make it “plain and obvious” that the suit will fail.

The claim seeks damages, alleging that a westbound CP coal train, being operated at the time by a CN crew, passed through Lyt­ton moments before flames broke out near the tracks and quickly spread into the village, one day after it had set an all-time Canadian heat record of 49.6 C. The cause of the 2021 wildfire remains undetermined.

The 2021 heat dome was one of the most extreme weather events in recent Canadian history, and was blamed for more than 600 deaths in B.C.

