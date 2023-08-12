VANCOUVER — A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has refused to certify a class-action lawsuit linked to the wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton in 2021, but the ruling also allows for an amended claim, potentially keeping the lawsuit alive.
Chief Jordan Spinks of the Lytton-area Kanaka Bar Indian Band argues the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways, along with the Attorney General of Canada, Transport Canada and others “caused or contributed” to the devastating wildfire that levelled most of Lytton and killed two people. But the ruling from Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson finds “deficiencies” he says make it “plain and obvious” that the suit will fail.
The claim seeks damages, alleging that a westbound CP coal train, being operated at the time by a CN crew, passed through Lytton moments before flames broke out near the tracks and quickly spread into the village, one day after it had set an all-time Canadian heat record of 49.6 C. The cause of the 2021 wildfire remains undetermined.
The 2021 heat dome was one of the most extreme weather events in recent Canadian history, and was blamed for more than 600 deaths in B.C.
The Canadian Press