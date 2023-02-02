A “compelling” document upon which the Crown is relying in its sentencing position for a local prolific offender has been sealed by a Penticton judge.
In an unusual move Wednesday, provincial court Judge Lynett Jung agreed to a request from Mark Anthony Stewart’s lawyer to seal a report delving into Stewart’s background as an Indigenous person and apply a publication ban to its contents.
So-called Gladue reports emerged from a 1999 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada that sounded an alarm about the over-incarceration of Indigenous peoples.
Gladue reports are meant to help judges craft fit sentence that acknowledge Canada’s past mistreatment of Indigenous people, which is generally viewed as a mitigating factor.
“These unique circumstances include the challenges of colonization you, your family, and community faced and resisted as Indigenous people, and continue to affect you today. These challenges include racism, loss of language, removal from land, Indian residential schools, and foster care. These challenges are called Gladue factors,” explains a special section about the reports on the Aboriginal Legal Aid BC website.
Stewart, 40, was in court for sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the 35 different charges he’s facing on 11 separate files. Most charges arose between 2020 and 2022 in Penticton, while three originated in New Westminster.
Charges include 14 separate offences under the Motor Vehicle Act, most for driving while prohibited, along with criminal offences, like mail theft and fraud.
Police highlighted one such mail theft in January 2020 after seizing a birthday card from Stewart’s home during a raid. The card, which was addressed to Henry from Grama Patti, was returned to its rightful owner after police released a photo of it and a plea for help from the public.
Under terms of Stewart’s plea deal, the Crown and defence jointly proposed a total sentence of 650 days’ jail, minus time served. As of Wednesday, Stewart had 371 days’ time served, which equalled 556 days with enhanced credit.
In recommending the joint submission to the judge, Crown counsel Danielle Borgia suggested Stewart’s guilty pleas and Gladue report should be considered mitigating factors to reduce Stewart’s sentence.
“The amount of court time and trial time we have saved by these guilty pleas is quite a lot,” said Borgia, while the Gladue report is “quite compelling, so the Crown has taken that into consideration.”
Just what’s inside that report will remain a mystery, though.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson asked for the publication ban to protect Stewart’s privacy and dignity, which he said would be violated if the contents of the report, for which Stewart “bared his soul,” were to become public.
The Herald reports on dozens of court cases each year that include Glade reports, but this marks the first time a publication ban has been applied to one.
Patterson sought a similar ban in July 2022 on a psychological report in the unrelated case of Cameroun Urquhart, who was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder for a January 2022 attack on the Village of Keremeos office and staff.
In that case, The Herald intervened and proposed a compromise, which the judge accepted, under which a publication ban was applied to the contents of the psychological report, but a general description of Urquhart’s schizophrenia diagnosis was allowed.
The Herald proposed a similar compromise in Stewart’s case but was turned down.
Stewart’s sentencing hearing is due to resume March 15.