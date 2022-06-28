The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

6:58 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-seizures.

8:37 a.m. Clark Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

9:07 a.m. Westridge Court, Princeton. Alarm.

9:20 a.m. Road 5, Oliver. Medical first response-short of breath.

1:35 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.

2:44 p.m. Tulameen Avenue, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:52 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

4:37 p.m. McDougall Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

7:03 p.m. McPherson Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response-short of breath.

8:53 p.m. Westhills Road, PIB. Car fire.

9:02 p.m. Sparks Drive, Keremeos. Medical first response-fall.

Tuesday

3:14 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-short of breath.