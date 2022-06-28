The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
6:58 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-seizures.
8:37 a.m. Clark Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
9:07 a.m. Westridge Court, Princeton. Alarm.
9:20 a.m. Road 5, Oliver. Medical first response-short of breath.
1:35 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.
2:44 p.m. Tulameen Avenue, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:52 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.
4:37 p.m. McDougall Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:03 p.m. McPherson Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response-short of breath.
8:53 p.m. Westhills Road, PIB. Car fire.
9:02 p.m. Sparks Drive, Keremeos. Medical first response-fall.
Tuesday
3:14 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-short of breath.