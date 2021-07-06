No, the City of Penticton has not taken over responsibility for garbage collection in some rural areas outside the community, but its taxpayers are nonetheless on the hook for an error that suggested otherwise.
City staff mistakenly mailed calendars featuring 2021 garbage and recycling collection dates to some residents of the West Bench, Sage Mesa, Red Wing Estates, Upper Carmi and Falconridge areas, which are under the jurisdiction of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The city is asking those who received the calendars in error to ignore them and refer instead to the RDOS-issued calendar.
City spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email Tuesday approximately 200 to 250 calendars were sent by mistake at an estimated cost of $0.36 each, including design, printing and postage.